Commonwealth Games: Kiwi Bryony Botha in nasty velodrome crash

Bryony Botha had her stellar Commonwealth Games come to an abrupt and disappointing end after she was tied up in an unfortunate crash in the women's scratch race.

Botha was right in the hunt on Tuesday morning in the final day of cycling action at the Lee Valley VeloPark as the pace of the 10km event cruised along for the first 5km around the track.

However as Wales began an attack, Botha was tied up in the pack when India's Meenakshi Meenakshi suddenly came off her bike in front of her.

With cyclists surrounding her, Botha had nowhere else to go but straight towards the falling Indian rider.

She hit the stricken Meenakshi and flew over her handlebars.

Medics and officials were quick to arrive at the scene to address the pair as the race was neutralised and after a few minutes Botha left the track under her own strength but gripping at her right ribs.

Meenakshi took longer to leave the track but officials confirmed she was fully conscious and talking.

Bryony Botha tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women's 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling. (Source: Associated Press)

Botha, with Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman also in the race, was looking to add a third medal to her campaign after winning gold in the women's individual pursuit and a silver in the team pursuit earlier in the week.

When the race resumed, Shearman attempted an attack with 10 laps to go but was caught by the pack soon.

Drummond managed to tag on to a final lap attack from England's Laura Kenny to claim silver.

Kenny held on for gold while Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster took bronze.

It comes after another horror crash the previous day, which saw a cyclist launched into the crowd.

Kiwi George Jackson came off his bike in that incident, but wasn't badly hurt.