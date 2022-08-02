Comm Games: 'Gutted' Anton Cooper out of mountain biking with Covid

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Anton Cooper has been ruled out of the mountain bike competition in Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19.

Anton Cooper during the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Biking Cross Country Championship. (Source: Photosport)

Cooper, who won gold at Glasgow 2014 and silver at Gold Coast 2018, said he was disappointed to pull out of this year's Commonwealth Games.

"I'm absolutely gutted...I injured my wrist in a recent World Cup but was preparing well and to miss out like this is really disappointing.

"While I’m feeling a bit under the weather, my symptoms are pretty mild overall – but I just don’t think it’s going to be good for me to race.

"I’ve taken so much care not to get Covid for several months, so this is disappointing when it means missing out on representing my country."

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery said it was "gutting" Cooper had to miss out.

"I’ve been in touch with him and he’s starting to feel a bit better which is good news. He’s being well supported by the New Zealand Team doctors and health team and I know all of us in the New Zealand Team are thinking of him.”