Comm Games: 'Gutted' Anton Cooper out of mountain biking with Covid

Source: 1News

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Anton Cooper has been ruled out of the mountain bike competition in Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19.

Anton Cooper during the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Biking Cross Country Championship.

Anton Cooper during the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Biking Cross Country Championship. (Source: Photosport)

Cooper, who won gold at Glasgow 2014 and silver at Gold Coast 2018, said he was disappointed to pull out of this year's Commonwealth Games.

"I'm absolutely gutted...I injured my wrist in a recent World Cup but was preparing well and to miss out like this is really disappointing.

"While I’m feeling a bit under the weather, my symptoms are pretty mild overall – but I just don’t think it’s going to be good for me to race.

"I’ve taken so much care not to get Covid for several months, so this is disappointing when it means missing out on representing my country."

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery said it was "gutting" Cooper had to miss out.

"I’ve been in touch with him and he’s starting to feel a bit better which is good news. He’s being well supported by the New Zealand Team doctors and health team and I know all of us in the New Zealand Team are thinking of him.”

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Two people in critical condition after Oamaru crash

3

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

4

More than 2000 ineligible Kiwis opt out of cost of living payment

5

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

Latest Stories

Disabled Kiwis 'disappointed' with new accessibility legislation

Comm Games: 'Gutted' Anton Cooper out of mountain biking with Covid

Kiwi growers developing local alternatives to peat

Two people in critical condition after Oamaru crash

Hamilton businessman pleads for more support after robberies

Related Stories

Photo Gallery: Day 4 in Birmingham - Kiwi golden state of mind

Andrews, Gate claim third golds as NZ cyclists add four more medals

Black Sticks men thrashed 7-2 by Australia at Comm Games

Commonwealth Games: Kiwi Bryony Botha in nasty velodrome crash

Top Stories

Whitelock reveals ABs' major concern before tough Boks' Tests

Ellesse Andrews 'never would've dreamed of' three Comm Games golds

Jeffcoat powers home for gold medal in 50m backstroke final

Commonwealth Games: Kiwi Bryony Botha in nasty velodrome crash