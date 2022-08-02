Black Sticks men thrashed 7-2 by Australia at Comm Games

The New Zealand men's hockey team have gone down to Australia 7-2 in their third pool game in Birmingham.

Jake Smith of New Zealand goes head to head with Australian Edward Ockenden

Jake Smith of New Zealand goes head to head with Australian Edward Ockenden (Source: Photosport)

Australia got the scoring going early after a nice swing off the baseline which set the tone for the rest of the match.

New Zealand managed to get a goal in the second quarter but Australia were commanding, taking the lead out to 4-1 at half-time, then scoring another two in the third quarter.

The Kiwis struggled to get past their opponent's solid defence which left them without much room to create scoring options.

It was their first loss in Birmingham after a convincing win over Pakistan and a draw with Scotland.

The Black Sticks take on South Africa in their final pool game at 6am on Friday NZT.

