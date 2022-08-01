NZ triathlon team finishes fourth in tight mixed team relay

A gutsy performance from New Zealand's triathletes has resulted in a tough fourth place finish in the mixed team relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday morning.

Hayden Wilde and Alex Yee head out for the cycling section of the mixed team relay. (Source: Getty)

The four-strong squad, featuring Hayden Wilde, Nicole van der Kaay, Tayler Reid and Andrea Hansen, were right in the contest throughout but finished eight seconds outside the podium.

Wilde got the Kiwi contingent off to a decent start by finishing his part of the race second although he had to watch on as rival Alex Yee created a healthy 20 second lead in the running section of their leg before passing the race on to his teammates.

Wilde tagged in van der Kaay for New Zealand who managed to stay in the chase group alongside Scotland and Wales while Australia slowly faded over the second leg.

Van der Kaay then brought Reid in to the race who worked with his Scottish opponent throughout the cycling leg to keep chasers at bay, taking turns in their little pod to take the lead while the other sat tucked in behind.

The Scotsman faded in the running section of the third leg though while Wales and Australia managed to catch back up, creating a three-person race for the remaining two places on the podium.

With decades of experience to her name, Hansen enter the fold for New Zealand ready to go toe-to-toe with Wales and Australia.

Hansen was just two seconds back of the other two following the swimming portion of the final leg but a quick transition to the bike allowed her to make that small disadvantage back up.

The trio then stayed together for the cycling leg, seemingly agreeing to let the final two medals be decided on foot with England's lead out to an unassailable 59 seconds.

Australia created some distance early in the run in attempt to seal the sliver medal but Wales took up the challenge and pushed on ahead, creating space between them and Hansen.

Despite her best efforts to rein them in in the final moments, Hansen had to settle for fourth while Wales took silver and Australia won bronze.