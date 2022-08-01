King, Coll advance to squash quarter-finals in Birmingham

New Zealand squash duo Joelle King and Paul Coll have continued their charge in Birmingham, both booking quarter-final spots in their respective singles draws.

Joelle King is through to the quarter-finals of the women's singles in Birmingham.

New Zealand flagbearer King eased her way into the quarter-finals of the women's singles, dismantling her opponent three games to zip.

The defending Commonwealth Games champion dispatched Scottish opponent Georgia Adderley 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 to book a quarter-finals match on Monday night (NZT).

The 33-year-old used her experience over the young Scot, who was unable to get a foothold in the game as King controlled the tempo and strokeplay throughout the match.

The journey to the next round was not so easy for Coll.

The world No.2 found himself needing a come-from-behind victory after his world No.93 Welsh opponent Emyr Evans took the first game 11-8.

But Coll remained composed and stepped up his game in the second game, winning every point in an 11-0 sweep.

He marched on in the third, winning the game 11-5 and taking the lead in the match.

The intensity of the match looked to take a toll on Evans, but he fought back in the fourth set from 4-0 down to take the game to a tiebreak, which Coll ultimately won.

