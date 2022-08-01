Hawke's Bay Prison: Six prisoners climb onto roof of youth unit

Source: 1News

Six prisoners at Hawkes Bay Regional Prison climbed onto the roof of the Youth Unit on Monday afternoon.

"There is no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety," Lower North Regional commissioner said.

Liz Hawthorn, Lower North Regional Commissioner said in a statement that the incident occurred around 2.30pm.

"Staff responded immediately to contain the incident and are currently talking to the prisoners."

"All other prisoners in the Youth Unit have been safely secured."

"The area is within the secure perimeter of the prison’s unit. There is no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety."

Stuff reported that prisoners could be seen walking around on the roof yelling and laughing on Monday evening.

Police said they were not involved in the incident.

Earlier, nearby residents had received an email "to advise our community neighbours that we are currently managing an ongoing incident on our site that may go into this evening".

