Eve Thomas third fastest qualifier for 800m freestyle final

By Sean Nugent, Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

New Zealand swimmer Eve Thomas has put herself in medal contention after qualifying for the women's 800m freestyle final with the third fastest time.

Eve Thomas.

Eve Thomas. (Source: Photosport)

The 21-year-old found herself in a fierce battle for second place in her heat with Canadian Mabel Zavaros, the two matching stroke for stroke until Thomas pulled away in the final 50 metres.

Both were several lengths behind heat winner and top qualifier Lani Pallister, of Australia, who finished in 8:32.67.

Thomas was 6.34 seconds behind in 8:39.01.

In the second heat, Australia's Ariarne Titmus swam 8:36.17, with fellow countrywoman Kiah Melverton finishing second in the heat in 8:40.29.

READ MORE: Eve Thomas chasing mum's record swim at Commonwealth Games

Being surrounded by Australians will be familiar territory for Thomas, who trains alongside the Australian long-distance swimmers in Brisbane.

She also has plenty left in the tank. Thomas clocked 8:28.65 at the Auckland trials in April to qualify for the Games themselves.

Meanwhile, Helena Gasson and Mya Rasmussen narrowly missed out on advancing to the final of the women's 200m individual medley.

Racing in the same heat, Gasson finished fifth and Rasmussen sixth, leaving them with the ninth and 10th fastest times overall, with the top eight advancing to the final.

