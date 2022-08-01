Debris from Chinese rocket crash in Pacific Ocean

Debris from a Chinese rocket have crashed into the Pacific Ocean, raising questions about the country’s responsibility for space junk.

Long March 5B. (Source: Associated Press)

This is the latest uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese rocket, after the Long March 5B was launched to build the Tiangong Space Station.

NASA has called for the Chinese space agency to take more responsibility regarding their space junk.

They said that the rockets should disintegrate into smaller pieces upon re-entry, as as is the international norm.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said China should take more precautions to increase the safety of those on Earth.

“All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property,” he said.

“Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth.”

This latest crash is the third uncontrolled re-entry of a piece from the Long March 5 rocket, with two others landing in the Ivory coast and the Indian Ocean.

All of these segments came from rockets used to build the new space station.

China hopes the Tiangong will be finished by the end of this year

Kiwis battle the cold to capture meteor shower