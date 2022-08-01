30 jobs at risk as Fonterra plans closure of Nelson milk powder plant

Up to 30 jobs are at risk as Fonterra plans to close its Brightwater milk powder plant.

The plant, which is based near Nelson, will close in April 2023. Thirty employees will have their jobs affected by the closure.

“It’s no doubt tough news for some of the Brightwater team and we’ll be working with them in the coming months on their future options, including re-deployment opportunities within the co-op,” said Fonterra chief operating officer Fraser Whineray.

The plant's closure comes as Fonterra embarks on a new long-term strategy, directing more milk into food service and consumer businesses and less into ingredients.

“We’re continually working to ensure our assets across the country are as efficient as they can be, changing product mixes, and moving more milk into value-add products,” Fraser Whineray said.

The Brightwater plant currently processes around 0.25% of Fonterra's overall milk supply into milk powder.

The move will see the milk being processed at Fonterra’s Darfield site.

Some milk collection will continue at Brightwater.

