Jesse Reynolds has claimed silver in the final of the men’s 100m backstroke Para-swimming event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jesse Reynolds. (Source: Photosport)

Reynolds finished just behind Australia’s Timothy Hodge and ahead of Barry McClements, who won Northern Ireland’s first ever swimming medal.

It's the 25-year-old's first Commonwealth Games medal - he narrowly missed out on two bronze medals at the Gold Coast in 2018.

Fellow Kiwi, Joshua Willmer, came in seventh in the same race.