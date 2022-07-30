Clareburt storms into medley final as top qualifier

New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt has advanced to the final of the 400-metre individual medley as top qualifier after a barnstorming performance in his heat this evening.

Lewis Clareburt competes at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

A bronze medallist at the Gold Coast four years ago, Clareburt dominated his heat from start to finish on Saturday night, beating the rest of the field by nearly two seconds.

His time of 4:17.72 proved to be the fastest qualifying time, 0.6 seconds faster than the next best, Australian Olympic bronze medallist Brendon Smith.

Clareburt will race for gold in the final on Sunday morning (NZT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow Kiwi swimmer Hazel Ouwehand qualified for the semi-finals of the 100-metre backstroke, after coming fifth in her heat.

Meanwhile, Cameron Gray failed to advance from his heat in the 200-metre freestyle.