Blyde racks up six tries as Sevens sisters thump Sri Lanka

Michaela Blyde has spearheaded a dominating 60-0 win over Sri Lanka for the New Zealand women's sevens team, leaving them two-from-two to start their Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham.

Michaela Blyde makes a run against Canada at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

After beating Canada 45-7 earlier on Friday evening NZT, Blyde and the Sevens sisters went about their work once more in a one-sided affair in Coventry on Saturday morning.

Along with Blyde's record haul - the most by a New Zealand sevens player at a Commonwealth Games in a single match - Stacey Flueher added two tries of her own while Tyla Nathan-Wong and Jazmin Felix-Hotham rounded out the 10-try routing.

The big wins are crucial for helping the women book a place in the semi-finals this weekend as points differential could play a part in their seeding.

The women's side wraps up their pool play against England on Saturday evening at 9pm NZT before semi-finals kick off later that day UKT.

