Trial of Timaru woman accused of murdering her three children moved

The woman accused of murdering her three young children in Timaru in September last year has had the trial venue moved to a new city.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane.

Lauren Dickason's case was back in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

She was excused from appearing in person and remains in custody at Hillmorton Hospital in a psychiatric unit.

The trial had been set down for next year in Timaru, where the children died, but has now been moved to Christchurch.

Dickason is charged with murdering 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their home on September 16, 2021.

Dickason and her husband and children had recently emigrated from South Africa and had moved to Timaru just a week before the killings took place.

Her lawyer asked the court to relocate the venue, due to her health, which could push the trial date out until 2024.

The case will be back in court again next month.