Shocking footage shows Gisborne ED staffer being punched

A staff member at Gisborne Hospital is at home recovering after allegedly being assaulted in the emergency department early on Friday.

Dr Johan Peters, clinical director for emergency services at Hauora Tairāwhiti, told 1News the incident occurred around 4am.

"Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti security staff were called. The hospital was locked down. Police responded promptly and arrested the offender."

"This was extremely disappointing and unacceptable behaviour anywhere, let alone a medical facility."

ADVERTISEMENT

Peters said there were one doctor and two nurses working in the emergency department at the time.

"However, there were other staff members at the hospital who could be called upon if needed."

Peters confirmed to 1News the staff member continued their shift after the incident, saying "the incident occurred around 4am, the staff member finished their shift at 7am. Police were given the security footage."

READ MORE: Health system under 'extreme stress' – Todd Muller

"The safety of our staff and patients is our first priority. Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti has protocols and procedures in place for managing aggressive and threatening behaviour.

"We have a security team on the hospital premises 24 hours a day and surveillance cameras in ED record continuously.

"At the same time, we are grateful to the vast majority of people in our community who are conscientious, supportive and kind across all interactions with our teams."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police confirmed they received a report of an assault on Ormond Road, Lytton West, at about 4am Friday.

A 28-year-old man was charged with assault and is set to appear in Gisborne District Court on August 3.