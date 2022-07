The opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is underway, with athletes from 72 nations and territories entering the Alexander Stadium.

Team Tonga enter the Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand was proudly led in by flagbearers Tom Walsh and Joelle King, with Malala Yousafzai among those to speak.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and Duran Duran are among those to perform.