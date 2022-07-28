Neurological wellness centre opens in Christchurch

A wellness centre for neurological conditions has been opened in Christchurch, thanks in large part to community fundraising.

BrainTree is a one-stop shop for people living with the likes of dementia, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s, and according to its founders, is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

There is a gym for strength, balance and aerobic exercise, classes for brain function and a café full of healthy treats and advice.

Director Simon Challies was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 11 years ago and has helped collect donations to fund the centre.

“Most of the health sector revolves around medications and medical perspective.

“This is providing a holistic view of care and it's being able to do much more than you can do with just medications.

“I learnt that if I could supplement the meds with taking positive steps, [and] lifestyle changes, I could make a big difference and not rely on the meds totally. I could delay the progression,” Challies said.

The joint venture between Dementia Canterbury and Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's Canterbury houses several groups offering neurological support.

Private individuals, businesses and community trusts have contributed $6m and $1m came from the Rātā Foundation.

Specialist consultants and contractors have also donated $1m worth of their time and service to the project.

Construction started in early 2021 and was completed on time and within budget, despite breaking earth amid the Covid pandemic when building materials and staff were hard to come by.

“It's been outstanding. I’ve been amazed at how sympathetic people have been to the cause,” Challies said.