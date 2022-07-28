70% of landlords planning to raise rents this year - survey

Fewer landlords are planning to raise their rents in the coming year, according to a new survey of investors.

Houses in Wellington (file). (Source: istock.com)

Crockers Property Management has released its latest Investor Insight survey of 325 investors from around the country.

It found the proportion of respondents who wanted to make the increases was now 70%.

That's a drop of seven percentage points from almost all previous surveys. It's also the lowest level since June 2021, when the monthly survey first began.

"The average rent increase intended to be sought is also at a record low for our survey at 5.7% from 6.3% in March," economist Tony Alexander noted in the report.

Part of it could be because the rental market was shifting, Alexander wrote. A net 14% of surveyed investors said it was now hard to find good tenants.

Investors were also increasingly pulling back from selling their properties; nearly 50% of respondents said they had no intention of selling their investment properties any time soon.

Close to 65% said they either planned never to sell or to keep a hold of their property for at least a decade.

The survey also asked investors what they were most worried about regarding their investment returns.

Alexander wrote: "As ever, the biggest concerns of residential property investors are the new government regulations favouring tenants and loss of ability to deduct interest payments from rental income."