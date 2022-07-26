Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

National MPs David Bennett and Ian McKelvie have announced they won't be standing at the next election.

Bennett is National's list MP based in Hamilton East, having held the seat from 2005 to 2020.

He previously held ministerial portfolios including food safety, veterans affairs, racing and associate transport.

McKelvie has been MP for Rangitikei since 2011, and saw two members' bills pass into law.

“Both David and Ian have been absolute stalwarts for their local communities, and have worked incredibly hard to give their constituents a voice in Wellington," said National leader Christopher Luxon.

