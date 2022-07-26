Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of boy, 14, bailed

A Sydney influencer has been released on bail, having been charged with the child sex abuse of a 14-year-old boy.

Savannah Daisley. (Source: Smart Cleanse.)

Police allege Savannah Daisley had sex with the child on four occasions within 24 hours between May 19 and May 20, 2021. She is charged with aggravated sexual intercourse.

She's been in custody since June 27, News Corp reported, with her lawyer Gabrielle Bashir SC saying her mental heath had suffered while behind bars. Surety of $100,000 was offered up.

Daisley is the daughter of horse breeder Ross Daisley.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police prosecutor argued a phone tap caught the accused making "certain disclosures", which combined with police facts, made a “strong prosecution case” and likely conviction.

Bashir argued as well as her mental health, Daisley's mother was sick, Covid was rampant and her business, Smart Cleanse, would lose "millions" if she remained in prison.

“She is the only one who can work on her new products and rebranding, $300,000 will be lost immediately,” Bashir said.

“Her whole livelihood and savings would be lost if Smart Cleanse does not continue to trade, the family lives a very modest life.”

Her bail application was granted on the condition she live with her parents, surrenders her passport, and reports to police three times a week.

Daisley, who runs a popular Instagram page and has written two books on health and wellness.

She has also documented past battles with alcohol.