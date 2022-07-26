NFL star's $367 million contract includes 'homework' clause

Most of us don't enjoy homework, but then again, most of us aren't getting paid over $300 million to do it either.

Kyler Murray. (Source: Associated Press)

It has been revealed star NFL quarterback Kyler Murray has a clause in his five-year, NZ$367 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals for him to do homework on upcoming opponents for four hours a week during the season.

Much like guidelines parents set out for their children, the contract states the hours of "independent study" do not count if 24-year-old Murray is distracted by other activities such as watching television or playing video games.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was drafted first overall by the Cardinals in 2019 and has two Pro Bowl selections after just three seasons in the NFL.