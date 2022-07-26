Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

Source: 1News

National leader Christopher Luxon was in Hawaii on holiday last week, despite posting a social media video in which he stated, "today, I'm in Te Puke, the heart of kiwifruit country".

National leader Christopher Luxon.

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Luxon was on leave last week while Parliament was on a three-week recess.

Luxon had been in Te Puke the previous week on July 14 and had made himself available to speak to media that day. He had hosted media conferences throughout the middle week of recess, with the last scheduled on Sunday July 17.

Prior to that he was on a work trip to Singapore and the UK.

He said he did not think the social media post was misleading.

"The reality was my social media team release what I'm up to over a given week, but the reality is for me is that I'm here in the middle week of recess working really hard as I was up and down the country, and the week before overseas in Ireland, UK and Singapore," Luxon said.

Posts had gone up on Luxon's Facebook page over two days last week around his trip to Te Puke.

He said he did not stay with former National leader and Prime Minister John Key, who has a house in Hawaii.

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

