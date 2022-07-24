Jason Ryan to be announced as an All Blacks assistant coach

Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan is set to be announced as an All Blacks assistant coach.

Jason Ryan, pictured in his role as Fiji forwards coach, is about to be announced as an All Blacks assistant. (Source: Photosport)

1News understands an announcement is imminent. Ryan will no longer be involved with the Crusaders.

Ryan, an integral part of the Crusaders' title winning dynasty alongside Scott Robertson for the past six years, will presumably no longer be involved with Fiji - he had a similar role under head coach Vern Cotter.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster hinted at changes when he fronted the media on Friday, with current scrum coach Greg Feek likely to have lost his role after the Irish series defeat.

The Crusaders have set the benchmark in terms of consistent performances from their All Black-laden pack under Ryan, particularly in the set piece and defending driving mauls. Ryan, a former Sydenham club prop, is seen by his friend and colleague Robertson as playing a big part in that.

The All Blacks, who were inconsistent in the set piece against Ireland, conceded two driving maul tries by Ireland in Wellington, and are about to depart for South Africa for two Tests against the world champion Springboks.

