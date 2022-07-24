Adventurous ice cream flavours a spoonful at national awards

Source: 1News

Judges have licked their way through the finalists of the annual National Ice Cream and Gelato Awards this week.

Chief judge Jackie Matthews told 1News that sorting through hundreds of entries was no small challenge at the 25th year of the awards.

"A lot of people think we've got the best job in the world and it's just: 'eat ice cream and it's yum and that's what wins', but there's actually a lot more to it and it is actually quite hard work."

Matthews said judges used a scoresheet with prompts like mouthfeel, iciness, sweetness, and acid-sugar ratio, among many characteristics.

Plant-based frozen desserts were in vogue this year, but adventurous new flavours were a spoonful for the judges with gin featuring in some flavours.

"There's some really interesting flavours," he said.

"We've seen Marmite with cheese and crackers on the side - and that was fantastic - some with kimchi, a lot of peanut products, teriyaki and pineapple was another one... some pear and blue cheese with actual chunks of blue cheese in it."

Award winners from the competition are expected to be announced in the spring.

New Zealand has around 50 commercial ice cream producers with exports to countries like Japan and China.

New ZealandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Green leadership challenge - Shaw opponent speaks out

2

Plumtree and Mooar axed as All Blacks ring coaching changes

3

Two winning tickets share $14m Lotto Powerball jackpot

4

Heavy rain warning for upper North Island - MetService

5

Groups oppose liquor sales at Countdown's newest Auckland store

Latest Stories

Tenor singer Filipe Manu wins Lexus Song Quest

Good Sorts: Cambridge man gifting toys to town's children

Adventurous ice cream flavours a spoonful at national awards

Groups oppose liquor sales at Countdown's newest Auckland store

Green leadership challenge - Shaw opponent speaks out

Related Stories

Groups oppose liquor sales at Countdown's newest Auckland store

Double celebration for Dunedin's Emerson's Brewery at beer awards

Fast food delivery price hikes hidden - Consumer NZ

Tegel warns of chicken nugget shortages amid staff illness