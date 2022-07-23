Watch: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

Footage of a wind turbine on fire after a lightning strike has been captured by a cell tower repairman in Texas.

The incident happened on Friday morning (local time) and the somewhat hypnotic footage has since been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

Cell tower repairman Brent Havins says he was in the right place at the right time to capture the incredible footage.

"It took me a [minute] to process what I was watching," Havins told Fox News.

NBC reports there were no injuries from the incident in Crowell, Texas.