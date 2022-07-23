Watch: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

Source: 1News

Footage of a wind turbine on fire after a lightning strike has been captured by a cell tower repairman in Texas.

The incident happened on Friday morning (local time) and the somewhat hypnotic footage has since been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

Cell tower repairman Brent Havins says he was in the right place at the right time to capture the incredible footage.

"It took me a [minute] to process what I was watching," Havins told Fox News.

NBC reports there were no injuries from the incident in Crowell, Texas.

WorldNorth AmericaWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

2

Dad and daughter killed in West Auckland shooting farewelled

3

Covid 19: 22 deaths reported, 7746 new cases

4

Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

5

North Canterbury councils call for pause on Three Waters reform

Latest Stories

Tongan Tala qualify for Netball World Cup finals for first time

Gunman kills 3 campers, turns gun on himself at Iowa park

Wellington festival challenges classical music stereotypes

Laporte wins Tour Stage 19 and ends drought for France

Watch: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

Related Stories

Gunman kills 3 campers, turns gun on himself at Iowa park

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US

Jan 6 hearing: Trump ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt

First cryptocurrency insider trading case snares 3