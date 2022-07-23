Regions leading NZ's economic growth - Infometrics

Recent figures from economic consulting agency Infometrics show the regions are leading New Zealand's economic growth.

It shows strong primary sector production and population growth continue to help grow regional economies.

Hawke's Bay has the most significant growth from pre-pandemic levels, 8.7% growth, followed closely by Gisborne on 8.5%.

Auckland had the lowest growth with 0.7%.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said there had been a massive economic shift.

"The reversal, the change in where our economy is growing is enormous; it's no longer the main centres like Auckland.

"Strong levels of primary sector production have elevated spending levels and boosted employment activity across regions," he said.

"Increasing interest in people locating themselves in more provincial parts of New Zealand. Remote working options are now increasing flexibility and Kiwi's interest in enhancing their lifestyles where they can," Olsen said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the region is thriving.

"We've had a huge investment in construction and health which has enabled a wider spectrum of growth which has out shown our original post Covid predictions.

"The regions seen a 3% growth in population, that's a lot of people moving for lifestyle and bringing with them business."

Businesses like Zeffer Cider, Nibblish and Corbin Rd are all relocating from Auckland for better work-life balance.

Zeffer Cider CFO Greg Small said the company had a significant economic boost after moving.

"We've grown from two and a half million to six and a half million and are looking to double that again in the next few years.

"A lot of people had young kids, so bringing them up in the regions was much more attractive than in a big city," he said.