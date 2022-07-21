Govt reveals initial project funding allocation to speed up builds

The Government has announced how initial funding from the $1 billion infrastructure fund will be allocated, in an attempt to speed up new builds across the country.

File image.

The developments include upgrades to water supply, roading and stormwater. They will be carried out in Rotorua, Ōmokoroa, Kaikōura, Ōtaki, Napier, Gisborne and New Plymouth.

Of those announced on Thursday, Rotorua will get $84.6m for flood management to help 3000 homes to be built, Ōmokoroa receives $38.4m for transport for 2,500 homes and Ōtaki receives $29.3m for Three Waters and transport costs for 1000 homes.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the funding was focused on regions “with some of the greatest need of additional supply”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only way we are going to solve the housing crisis is to build more houses,” she said.

Key projects include stormwater management in Rotorua and Napier, which Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick twdescribed as “huge” for the community.

“We have a transformational programme of work and investment planned for our critical infrastructure that will support the network’s capacity and capability to cope with housing intensification, greenfield development, and the impacts of climate change,” she said.

Funding will also go towards upgrading a State Highway 2 intersection in Ōmokoroa, which is expected to enable more than 2500 homes to be built.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said this project will provide safe access to the Ōmokoroa peninsula ahead of projected growth in the town.

“We are grateful to Kāinga Ora for seeing the value this work brings to the region,” he said.

Other projects include upgrades to water supply in Ōtaki, Gisborne and New Plymouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cycleways and walkways in New Plymouth and Kaikōura will also see an upgrade.