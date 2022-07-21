Famous Aussie TV duo Kath & Kim returning for one-off special

Kimmy, look at moi please, look at moi!

Iconic Aussie TV duo Gina Riley (Kim), and Jane Turner (Kath) (Source: Getty)

Kath & Kim is returning for a 20th anniversary one-off special, with cast and crew reuniting this week to film.

The hit Australian television series was created by Jane Turner and Gina Riley, who play the mother-daughter duo of Kath and Kim.

At this stage there is no broadcaster officially attached to the special, however according to the Sydney Morning Herald filming is now underway.

Kath & Kim’s first episode debuted in May 2002.

The show followed the suburban life of Kath and Kim in their fictional Australian town of Fountain Lakes. Their quick one liners quickly became known both in Australia and New Zealand such as ‘look at moi’, and ‘great hunk of spunk’.

Riley and Turner last played their Kath & Kim roles for a telemovie in 2012.

It's understood the special will feature new sketch material alongside a selection of best-of and rare material.