Complaints to Fire and Emergency NZ triple in recent years

Complaints to Fire and Emergency NZ for issues like bullying have tripled in recent years, with one still not resolved after five years.

Figures released to 1News under the Official Information Act show in 2018 FENZ received 31 complaints, followed by 39 in 2019.

But in the last two years the number of complaints has jumped with 112 in 2020 and 108 complaints last year.

FENZ wouldn't be interviewed but said in a statement a spokesperson said the rise in complaints isn't unexpected.

"We expect an increasing number of complaints, as it shows people feel increasingly comfortable seeking advice and raising their complaint."

It comes after a report in 2018 found widespread issues, with many people not feeling like they can come forward.

The FENZ spokesperson also said some complaints are "highly complex in nature" and that led to "investigations being extended over longer periods of time".

Of the 69 current complaints, 16 are still open after more than a year and one is still unresolved after it was lodged in August 2017.

A firefighter told 1News they made a complaint more than a year ago and didn't know what was happening with it. "As far as we know this person has got away scot free. And we've just been ignored."

They say the delay has made doing their job difficult. "I don't really know why they're not following up these cases properly because there's just so many and it's just getting worse".

In Nelson a review was commissioned four years ago into bullying and culture issues. The independent lawyer interviewed more than 40 people for the report, which FENZ has had since January.

FENZ says it's starting to contact those involved in the complaint and is committed to a "restorative" process.

Peter Dunne used to be the minister responsible for the fire service and is now the board chair of the United Fire Brigades' Association.

"There's been a long standing history of sort on an unseemly culture within aspects of the Fire Service that predates FENZ, it predates all of us. I think the work that's being done to try and change those attitudes is really quite critical".

His association, which represents thousands of firefighters, isn't immune to issues within its own ranks in recent years.

"I think it's a good example of why you need to have clear and specific procedures that enable matters to be dealt with expeditiously". Dunne says the association is currently updating its own procedures which will be introduced soon.

In recent years FENZ has introduced a new Behaviour and Conduct Office. FENZ says everyone should feel safe at the organisation.

"We are committed to building a respectful and positive workplace culture – bullying, harassment or any unwanted behaviour is never acceptable."