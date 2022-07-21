Complaints to Fire and Emergency NZ triple in recent years

Complaints to Fire and Emergency NZ for issues like bullying have tripled in recent years, with one still not resolved after five years.
Figures released to 1News under the Official Information Act show in 2018 FENZ received 31 complaints, followed by 39 in 2019.
But in the last two years the number of complaints has jumped with 112 in 2020 and 108 complaints last year.
FENZ wouldn't be interviewed but said in a statement a spokesperson said the rise in complaints isn't unexpected.
They say the delay has made doing their job difficult. "I don't really know why they're not following up these cases properly because there's just so many and it's just getting worse".
In Nelson a review was commissioned four years ago into bullying and culture issues. The independent lawyer interviewed more than 40 people for the report, which FENZ has had since January.
FENZ says it's starting to contact those involved in the complaint and is committed to a "restorative" process.
Peter Dunne used to be the minister responsible for the fire service
"I think it's a good example of why you need to have clear and specific procedures that enable matters to be dealt with expeditiously". Dunne says the association is currently updating its own procedures which will be introduced soon.
In recent years FENZ has introduced a new Behaviour and Conduct Office. FENZ says everyone should feel safe at the organisation.
"We are committed to building a respectful and positive workplace culture – bullying, harassment or any unwanted behaviour is never acceptable."