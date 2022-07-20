Heart condition forces Keven Mealamu out of Fight for Life

Former All Black Keven Mealamu has dramatically pulled out of his Fight for Life clash scheduled for Thursday night due to a heart issue.

Keven Mealamu, right, has had to pull out of his Fight for Life clash against Wairangi Koopu, left. (Source: Supplied)

Mealamu, preparing to fight former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu at the event also including former All Blacks Carlos Spencer and Liam Messam, discovered the problem during a routine medical check up on Tuesday, according to the promoters.

A statement released on Wednesday morning said: "An ECG test confirmed [Mealamu] has an irregular heart beat as part of a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation. AF can present without symptoms and patients do not know they have the condition until it comes up in a routine check-up.

"It is important to note Keven has been 'feeling a million dollars' but after a routine check-up with his former Blues rugby doctor Stephen Kara yesterday, it was revealed he is unfit to fight.

“Keven feels numb and is so apologetic, typical of the man who has given so much but is thinking of others. That attitude to never want to let anyone down is what makes him special,” says trainer and mentor Monty Betham.

"There are ways to manage or get the heart back to a normal rhythm but the priority is Keven’s health. The risk Keven could face if he boxed is that if his heart rate goes too high, it could lead to chest pain, shortness of breath and could result in heart failure. There is also an increased risk of a stroke or heart attack from the clots that can form.

“We now must ensure Keven is safe. Whilst we must not allow Keven to fight, it is expected that he will make a full recovery."

The event at the Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland's North Shore is going ahead as planned with Spencer v Paul Whatuira elevated to main event.