Elton John adds new city to 2023 NZ tour

Source: 1News

Elton John has added a Christchurch show to his rescheduled tour in January 2023.

Elton John performing in Bern

Elton John performing in Bern (Source: Ben Gibson Photo)

The beloved British star ended his February 2020 tour early after he was diagnosed with "walking pneumonia".

After playing in Dunedin and at Mission Estate, illness forced him to cut short his first Auckland show, before he postponed the final two dates.

They were rescheduled for January 2021, before they were also canned due to the pandemic.

Now, he will play previously scheduled concerts at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on January 27 and 28.

Before those shows, however, he will play January 24 at Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for ticket information.

EntertainmentMusicAucklandChristchurch and Canterbury

