Three Waters: Each council to receive at least $350k

The Government is giving councils at least $350,000 each to prepare for Three Waters reforms.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Associate Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said the funding came from a $44 million pool set aside so councils could have the resourcing needed to set up Three Waters.

"These reforms are about delivering clean and safe drinking water at an affordable price for New Zealanders," he said.

"They will deliver significant cost savings to councils and ratepayers over time, but we acknowledge additional resources are needed in the short term to get the new system set up.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This funding will allow local authorities to draw in expertise to support Councils through the Three Waters transition period, and continue business as usual.

"Each council, regardless of their size, will receive $350,000 over 12 months with top ups allocated based on the ‘Better Off’ funding method."

McAnulty said that without reform, "a household would face water costs of up to $9000 per year, or the prospect of services that fail to meet their needs".

Earlier this month, the amount being spent on contractors and consultants on Three Waters sat at more than $26m.

The ACT Party was furious at the cost saying the "wildly unpopular" Three Waters programme has turned into a "consultants' banquet".

At the end of February the amount spent on Three Waters contractors and consultants was $21 million, at the end of May it was $26 million.

In response, the Government said the amount being spent on consultants and contractors needs to be kept in perspective of the overall Three Waters programme, and that it is a very small proportion of the total investment in the country's water networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government estimates up to $180 billion may need to be spent over the next 30 years upgrading the country's drinking water, waste and storm water infrastructure.