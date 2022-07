A man died while working at an Auckland construction site on Monday morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson said the man was injured at the site on McLaughlins Road, Wiri. He died at the scene.

Police were told about the incident just before 10.30am.

An investigation is underway, and WorkSafe has been notified.

"No further information is available at this stage," the spokesperson said.