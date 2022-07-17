Mahuta hits back at 'toxic trolling' after nepotism accusations

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has responded to accusations of potential undeclared or mishandled conflicts of interest when it comes to Government appointments and contracts with members of her family.

It comes after ACT leader David Seymour and National MP Simeon Brown criticised the appointment of several of Mahuta's family members in Government roles.

In an interview with Q+A's Jack Tame on Sunday, Mahuta said there were no undeclared conflicts of interest.

"They've been managed appropriately and in accordance with the Cabinet manual."

She called some of the accusations levelled against her "toxic".

"There have been politically aligned advocacy groups that have said things and created a perception that have been harmful, unkind and damaging."

She said it led to "cartoons, memes, social media posts and commentary which you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy".

Mahuta acknowledged the need for transparency and accountability.

"As a politician, I accept that. But when you go to a level of toxic trolling and use of social media to push a certain narrative, to create a certain perception, I worry about that."

She criticised the anonymous nature of the trolls, who target her from "dark corners" and "hide behind pseudonyms".

"No one will ever come out truly in front and say these things to your face. instead, it's very convenient to hide behind closed doors or behind a keyboard," she said.

"You know they're politically motivated, and they are attached to political parties."

In May, ACT leader David Seymour said his party had sought answers on Mahuta's family appointments through the Official Information Act.

“It’s critical that New Zealanders can have confidence that government appointments are being made in an appropriate way. Ministers need to be above suspicion," Seymour said.

Mahuta says she won't let accusations stop her from serving her constituents, and the attacks aren't "a reflection of our society".

"I have seen far too much positivity in New Zealand to be pulled down by nameless, faceless critics who want to create a perception that is designed to... bring out the worst in people.

"I won't let that happen."