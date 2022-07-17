Brodie Retallick injury another blow for Ian Foster and company

Brodie Retallick’s immediate playing future is in doubt after he suffered a broken cheekbone during the All Blacks’ 32-22 defeat to Ireland in Wellington on Saturday night; a conservative estimate suggests he will be out of the game for two months.

Brodie Retallick is led off the field after suffering a broken cheekbone from a high tackle against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

The injury will rule the lock out of next month’s two Tests in South Africa – two challenging assignments likely to determine this All Black coaching group’s future – at least.

Retallick’s injury is a serious blow on a night that wasn’t short of them for the home side, who conceded a home series to Ireland for the first time and who have been defeated twice in consecutive Tests for the first time since 1998.

Asked afterwards that now the side had lost the series and four of their last five Tests whether he felt he was still the best person to lead the All Blacks, head coach Ian Foster said: “Look, I just want to talk about this Test match.”

Foster, given the top job after replacing Steve Hansen following the 2019 World Cup, was asked three more times whether he felt he was the right person for the job, but each time refused to enter into the conversation.

As far as Retallick is concerned, being without a key forward and lineout operator for South Africa will have repercussions for the All Blacks and so too – for the wider game - will be the way in which it happened.

Retallick suffered the injury in a head clash after 50 minutes of the defeat with tackler Andrew Porter, the Irish prop going into the tackle too high but receiving only a yellow card from referee Wayne Barnes for his transgression.

A week earlier during the All Blacks’ defeat in Dunedin, Angus Ta’avao was sent off for a head clash with Garry Ringrose in a similar incident when he had far less time to react than Porter did.

Asked afterwards whether it was another case of a “card lottery” in a game blighted by them recently, Foster replied: “I think so.”

Foster, who paid credit to Ireland’s quality and performance, didn’t elaborate but added regarding Retallick’s injury: “Broken bones are six to eight [weeks].”

Foster, who struggled to make himself heard above the traffic roaring past on the motorway outside the stadium, appeared downcast and disappointed but defiant too.

Ireland's Bundee Aki, a New Zealander, celebrates with the series trophy in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

Asked what message he would send the New Zealand rugby-supporting public about the All Blacks’ recent run of results 14 months out from the World Cup, Foster said: “First and foremost, I think New Zealanders have to realise that this was a very good Irish team and give them some credit. I think it would be disrespectful of us not to make that [clear]. They achieved something special tonight.

“For us we’re a group that’s working hard and we’re working on solutions. We have a lot of belief in many of the solutions that we’ve got and we know we have to be better at executing them.”

One of the many issues to blight the All Blacks at Sky Stadium was their lacklustre start – their third in three Tests, the way they allowed Ireland to score two tries from lineout drives, and a general lack of direction in attack in the first half, after which they trailed 22-3.

It was a passive performance and it contrasted hugely with Ireland’s energy and creativity as they ran in three first-half tries.

The All Blacks responded with more aggression after the break but again they were hampered by a lack of clear thinking in possession.

Foster added: “We’re just not getting enough of the big moments right and we’re certainly not getting the starts right.

“We’ll go away [and analyse]. There were a number of new people exposed to what I think was a very intense series for us, one we haven’t had for a while. It’s given us a massive marker.”

One of the more eyebrow-raising decisions Foster and his coaching group made was replacing skipper Sam Cane with Dalton Papalii with 15 minutes remaining – the Test and series still in the balance.

Foster said: “We just felt we needed some fresh legs… it wasn’t reflective of him or his leadership.”

Cane said of Ireland’s performance: “We have a lot of respect for them as a footy team, as players, and as a nation. They came down here and really tested us and we were beaten by a better side tonight.

“I know for a fact the boys are trying really hard and are hurting right now.”