A dramatic rescue has taken place in Thailand after an elephant and its calf fell into a large manhole.

The rescue which played out at Khao Yai National Park was captured on camera.

A crane was used to lift the mother elephant out of the hole, allowing the calf to climb out.

A veterinarian and park staff then performed CPR on the mother elephant.

Both animals survived the ordeal, returning to their home in the forest.