Nelson man wins $1 million playing Instant Kiwi in his car

A Nelson man “couldn’t stop shaking” after discovering he’d become a millionaire while scratching his Instant Kiwi ticket in the car.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the $1 million prize after buying his ticket for $15 from a Black Cat store in Nelson.

He was sitting in his car when he scratched the winning numbers.

“I hopped into my car and began to play it right there in the car park.

“When I was scratching it, I noticed that the first number I scratched away had won me a prize. I didn’t even finish scratching the rest of the game!”

The man took photos of the lucky ticket and sent them to his daughter.

“When I saw I had won the top prize, I started shaking all over. I checked the instructions on the back about four times, even snapped a photo of the game and sent it to my daughter.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said.

He immediately returned to the store to claim his prize.

The man celebrated with his daughter over the phone.

“My daughter called me. She was ecstatic and said she had counted the zeros in the picture several times before truly believing I’d won $1 million!” he said.

While the man now has a newfound fortune, he wants to keep things as “normal as possible” while setting himself up for the future.