Nelson man wins $1 million playing Instant Kiwi in his car

Source: 1News

A Nelson man “couldn’t stop shaking” after discovering he’d become a millionaire while scratching his Instant Kiwi ticket in the car.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the $1 million prize after buying his ticket for $15 from a Black Cat store in Nelson.

He was sitting in his car when he scratched the winning numbers.

“I hopped into my car and began to play it right there in the car park.

“When I was scratching it, I noticed that the first number I scratched away had won me a prize. I didn’t even finish scratching the rest of the game!”

The man took photos of the lucky ticket and sent them to his daughter.

“When I saw I had won the top prize, I started shaking all over. I checked the instructions on the back about four times, even snapped a photo of the game and sent it to my daughter.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said.

He immediately returned to the store to claim his prize.

The man celebrated with his daughter over the phone.

“My daughter called me. She was ecstatic and said she had counted the zeros in the picture several times before truly believing I’d won $1 million!” he said.

While the man now has a newfound fortune, he wants to keep things as “normal as possible” while setting himself up for the future.

New ZealandNelson

Popular Stories

1

Nelson man wins $1 million playing Instant Kiwi in his car

2

'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

3

Tegel warns of chicken nugget shortages amid staff illness

4

Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana dies aged 73

5

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

Latest Stories

Swathes of Northland dairy farm underwater after downpours

Photos: Afterglow of Tonga eruption illuminates sky above Antarctica

Review: The Phantom of the Open is a hole in one

Image released of car involved in Wellington liquor store ram-raid

Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez stage, Vingegaard keeps Tour lead

Related Stories

Acting PM responds to counsellor ignoring conversion practices ban

Nelson counsellor ignores conversion therapy ban

Nelson man jailed over child sexual abuse, beastiality images

Golden Bay pair charged with lighting Parliament protest fires named