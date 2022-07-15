Less than 1 drink a day enough for cognitive decline - study

A new study has found that even moderate alcohol consumption is associated with lower cognitive function.

A study found most consumers mistakenly think wine and spirits are always a healthier choice. (Source: 1News)

Researchers from the University of Oxford studied the drinking habits of almost 21,000 people in the United Kingdom and carried out MRI scans to assess their brain iron levels.

Participants then carried out a series of tasks assessing their cognitive and motor function.

The study found that individuals who reported consuming 56 grams of alcohol per week had higher concentrations of iron in the brain regions associated with movement, cognition and emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the equivalent of 0.8 New Zealand standard drinks per day. For comparison, a single can of beer or glass of wine contains one standard drink.

READ MORE: Alcohol stores allowing Afterpay, Govt urged to take action

Participants with higher brain iron levels performed worse on the cognitive and motor function tasks, indicating poorer fluid intelligence, executive function and slower reaction times.

Of the participants,, 2.7% categorised themselves as non-drinkers, and MRI scans showed these individuals had the lowest amount of iron in their brains.

Study author Anya Topiwala said the results were consistent with a previous 2021 study showing there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for brain health.

Topiwala said higher iron accumulation in the brain is also linked with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

The research is the largest-ever study looking at the relationship between moderate alcohol consumption and brain iron levels.