Canterbury name nine Black Ferns for Farah Palmer Cup opener

Canterbury will field a star-studded lineup for their opening match of this year's Farah Palmer Cup with nine Black Ferns set to feature against Wellington on Saturday.

Kendra Cocksedge lines up a kick for Canterbury. (Source: Photosport)

Head Coach Blair Baxter has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal for the match at Jerry Collins Stadium and intends to use all of them in one way or another.

“Having the ability to name a strong side for our opening fixture is really exciting," Baxter said.

"We have a great blend of promising new faces and experienced members to showcase the brand of rugby we are looking to play this season."

The injection of black comes right from the front with an all-Black Ferns front row named for the fixture with Phillipa Love, Georgia Ponsonby and Amy Rule set to pack in the black and red hoops.

Behind them making up the rest of the pack is Chelsea Bremner and Emma Dermody in the second row while captain Alana Bremner is joined by Lucy Jenkins and Marcelle Parkes in the loose forwards trio.

Feeding ball to the backline will be veteran Kendra Cocksedge, making her 95th appearance for the province on Saturday after becoming the most-capped Black Fern ever earlier this year. Outside Cocksedge is Rosie Kelly at first-five, covering an injured Terauoriwa Gapper.

The midfield features another all-Black Ferns affair with Amy du Plessis and Grace Steinmetz. Debutant Naia Toaolamai-Holden and Martha Mataele round things off on the wings with Isabella Waterman at fullback.

“The support from our Black Ferns to prepare our squad and aid the transition from club rugby to FPC has been amazing," Baxter said.

"The energy and enthusiasm to represent Canterbury for the 1st time in 2022 is creating a fun week!"

Saturday's match kicks off at 12pm with entry free for the match.

Canterbury team to play Wellington, Saturday July 16, Jerry Collins Stadium

1. Phillipa Love, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Emma Dermody, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner (c), 7. Lucy Jenkins, 8. Marcelle Parkes, 9. Kendra Cocksedge, 10. Rosie Kelly, 11. Naia Toaolamai - Holden **, 12. Amy Du Plessis, 13. Grace Steinmetz, 14. Martha Mataele, 15. Isabella Waterman

Reserves: 16. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox, 17. Atlanta Lolohea**, 18. Lucy Anderson, 19. Stacey Niao, 20. Greer Muir*, 21. Dianne Hiini, 22. Hannah King**, 23. Karla Wright – Akeli*