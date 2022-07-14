'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

Wilson Longhurst
By Wilson Longhurst, 1News Producer
Source: 1News

The wild weather that tore through much of New Zealand earlier this week is now causing significant damage to Cook Islands.

The southern side of Rarotonga bore the brunt of high seas overnight, when parts of the road were washed out and boulders and debris were strewn across coastal areas, with a warning more bad conditions are coming.

Prime Minister Mark Brown says emergency services will be on “high alert” tonight.

“While people are not being told to evacuate their properties at this stage, they should prepare and have a plan ready should evacuation be required,” he said on Thursday evening New Zealand time.

Beaches will be patrolled overnight to warn visitors who may not be aware of the potential danger caused by the waves.

The waterfront Kaena restaurant was severely damaged last night and will likely be closed for some time.

Kaena restaurant was severely damaged and will likely be closed for some time. (Source: Infrastructure Cook Islands)

"The sea swell on the southern and southern corners of the island has caused quite the disturbance," a post from Infrastructure Cook Islands on Facebook read.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service issued several warnings for southern areas on Thursday for coastal inundation, strong waves, and high winds.

It said there will be "damaging heavy swells with wave heights of up to 4.5 metres".

"Over southern coastal areas, expect sea flooding of coastal areas especially during high tides."

There are concerns around the high tide this evening and another tomorrow morning.

Last night's deluge reportedly saw businesses close and people and tourists evacuate their homes and accommodation, according to local media.

