AA roll out EV rescue vans in Auckland

Logan Church
By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

AA is expanding its electric vehicle rescue fleet nationwide as more Kiwis ditch their internal combustion cars for EVS.

As of July, New Zealand had over 46,000 EVs registered – that's rapidly increasing.

AA chief executive Nadine Tereora said that growth was about 200% year-on-year.

But that led to a problem.

“It’s that juggling Jane that's trying to get kids to school and has forgotten about charging the vehicle overnight - or they might not even have a charger at home to charge the vehicle,” she told 1News.

An EV rescue van was trialled in Wellington, which helped about 60 stuck EV users.

“The most interesting [rescue] was a vehicle in the tunnel - probably he was feeling cold and had his heater on,” explained Verendra Singh of the AA battery service.

“Suddenly he was stuck in the tunnel - the cops came and blocked the tunnel, and we went out there –in about twenty minutes he was out.”

Another time someone broke down within metres of their house, but the EV could not be pushed, he said.

On Thursday, two new vans were rolled out in Auckland, and there are plans to launch another in the South Island later this year.

The vans worked by giving a quick charge that enabled the driver to drive about 10km – to either a public charging station or their home.

Previously, dead EVs had to be towed.

There were more than 300 public charging locations across the country – the NZTA says that’s about one for every 75 kilometres of state highway.

1News also asked AA why they chose a petrol-powered van as a rescue vehicle for electric cars.

“We looked at other options - we didn't [find] anything that was fit for purpose,” said Singh, who also said the vans would be used for battery related call outs with petrol cars when they were not needed for EVs.

New ZealandClimate ChangeEnvironment

Popular Stories

1

'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

2

Police dog handler thanks public that stopped attack

3

Nigel Owens: Refs were wrong on multiple fronts with Savea sub

4

Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

5

Family concerned for Auckland man missing for six weeks

Latest Stories

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

Police dog handler thanks public that stopped attack

Ōpōtiki reserve flooded after ants fry pump station circuit board

Fear factor: Study shows virtual reality can cure phobias

Piano Man Billy Joel exclusively speaks with Hilary Barry

Related Stories

Ōpōtiki reserve flooded after ants fry pump station circuit board

'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

NZ-linked 'atmospheric rivers' behind record melting of Antarctic ice shelf

Diesel bus turned electric given Auckland test drive