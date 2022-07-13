Mexted hoping Foster changes things up for decider with Irish

Former All Black Murray Mexted is hoping for some selection changes by Ian Foster for the third Test against Ireland in Wellington this weekend.

The All Blacks made just one injury-enforced change to their starting XV from the side that crushed the Irish 42-19 at Eden Park two weeks ago when they played the northerners again in Dunedin.

However, they were handed a historic 23-12 defeat under Forsyth Barr Stadium’s roof.

Mexted told 1News there are two key changes he wants to see with Thursday’s team naming.

"In the loose forwards, I'd definitely have [Scott] Barrett at blindside flanker, he's an absolute necessity,” Mexted said.

"I'd play a centre at centre, [Jack] Goodhue - and move [Rieko] Ioane to the wing."

Alongside Goodhue, Mexted said he’d play Crusaders teammate David Havili with the pair pushing back to full fitness after being isolated from the squad earlier this month as part of a small Covid outbreak that also involved Will Jordan and some management.

"I’m big on combinations," Mexted said of the Crusaders midfield potentially starting for the All Blacks this weekend.

"I know how important it is."

Along with the Crusaders injection, Mexted also wants another southern stalwart in Sam Whitelock – who missed Saturday’s loss due to concussion – back and playing 80 minutes instead of being subbed.

1News understands Whitelock could be back for the third Test having tested Wednesday while training at near-100% this week without worry – a work rate Mexted says the All Blacks need.

"He plays at the same level all game," he said.

"I'm not entirely convinced you need to drag guys off with 15 minutes to play."

The All Blacks will be forced to make at least once change to their squad with reserve prop Angus Ta’avao suspended three weeks on Wednesday for his dangerous contact that resulted in a red card in Dunedin.

Fans don’t have long to wait to see what Foster will do though with this week’s team named on Thursday.

Possible All Blacks lineup, third Test v Ireland, Wellington

1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Sam Cane [C], 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett

16. Dane Coles, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Dalton Papalii, 20. Pita Gus Sowakula, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Leicester Fainga’anuku