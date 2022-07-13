Ireland beat Māori All Blacks for the first time

Source: 1News

Ireland have scored another victory on their tour of Aotearoa, beating the Māori All Blacks for the first time in Wellington on Tuesday night.

Ireland’s Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring their first try with Keith Earls.

The Māori scored first through Shaun Stevenson in the third minute but relinquished their lead soon after.

Ireland piled on the pressure, running in a number of tries to maintain their lead, including two from Jordan Larmour.

Despite Ireland's dominant performance, the Māori showed off some flair late in the game with replacement Ruben Love touching down.

Ireland won the match 30-24.

They will face the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday with the Test series tied 1-1.

