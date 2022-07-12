Analysis: US VP addressing Pacific Islands Forum a 'diplomatic coup'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic address to the Pacific Islands Forum on Wednesday is being described by 1News Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver as “a major diplomatic coup”.

Dreaver said partners such as the US, China, and the United Kingdom are usually barred from speaking at the Pacific Island Forum meetings, with engagement taking place afterwards.

"This year, the post-dialogue meetings have been cancelled, which has basically edged China out of any engagement,” said Dreaver.

The US will get a 30-minute slot on Wednesday to directly address the leaders.

It is believed to be the first time a US vice president has been included in the programme.

In an unprecedented move, vice president Kamala Harris will speak virtually to leaders on Wednesday as the Pacific faces increasing Chinese activity. (Source: 1News)

It comes after the shock news of Kiribati’s withdrawal from the regional body, with concerns China was involved in the decision.

While the speech primarily covers a tuna fisheries treaty, Dreaver said Harris will also likely take the opportunity to talk about how the US can deepen engagement within the region.

“You can bet that she will also be talking about why the United States is such an awesome partner to these Pacific leaders.”