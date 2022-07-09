'A statesman' - Ardern reacts to Shinzo Abe's death

Following the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jacinda Ardern expressed shock and gave tribute to a man she says embodied the best qualities of a statesman.

Jacinda Ardern and Shinzo Abe in 2019. (Source: Getty)

"Absolutely devastated to see the news that... Abe has passed away after being shot at a rally.

"He was always focused and thoughtful, but also generous."

“New Zealand sends our condolences to Japan at this time of profound grief.”

Ardern first encountered Japan's former Prime Minister during the 2017 APEC Summit, after only a few months in the role of PM.

The two leaders were among nine other heads of state, attempting to hammer through the much stalled Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"[He] was one of the first world leaders I met."

But it was a moment of empathy from the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, not the high-level discussions, that left a mark on her memory.

"I remember after our first bilateral meeting as we were waiting for an official photo he leaned over to tell me he was sorry that my cat had passed away."

She says the meetings in the following years only strengthened her respect for the man.

"I saw a statesman," Ardern said.

"Someone who helped usher through complex negotiations like the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership), but also someone who was thoughtful and kind."

She said his loss will be felt by many, in both his home country and abroad.

“My thoughts are with Shinzo Abe’s wife and family, and with the Government and people of Japan.

"Our aroha, our love, is with you all,”