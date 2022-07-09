21 puppies dumped at Canterbury river ready for new homes

Source: 1News

Twenty-one puppies who were dumped on the banks of the Waimakariri River almost three weeks ago were reunited in Christchurch on Saturday.

It was the biggest single animal dumping in the last decade and one of the pups was so unwell it didn't survive.

When they arrived at the SPCA three weeks ago they were emaciated, and flea ridden.

Each one of them has been named after a Harry Potter character, like Hagrid and Hedwig.

The "Potter Puppies" posed for a family photo with their new foster parents on Saturday, who've opened their hearts and homes to the irresistible orphans.

SPCA staff and foster parents with the puppies couldn’t believe people could be so callous, dumping at least two full litters in the cold.

However, some tender loving care has now seen the pups double in size since the ordeal.

In around a month all the puppies will be ready for their forever homes.

If you like the look of them, just contact the Christchurch SPCA.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAnimals

