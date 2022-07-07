Dalton Papalii to start, Folau Fakatava poised for ABs debut

Dalton Papalii will start at blindside flanker for the All Blacks against Ireland on Saturday, with prop Aidan Ross and halfback Folau Fakatava poised to win their first caps after being named on the reserves bench.

Dalton Papalii's call-up to the All Blacks starting line-up is a good reward for his form at the Blues. (Source: Photosport)

Sam Whitelock’s concussion has opened the door for Papalii in Dunedin, with Scott Barrett, who wore the No.6 jersey in the first Test victory over Ireland at Eden Park, predictably moving to lock alongside Brodie Retallick.

Papalii's call-up to the starting line-up in his 14th Test is a good reward for the Blues skipper after his outstanding Super Rugby season.

There are no other changes to the starting XV, although Ian Foster has reshuffed his bench, with Will Jordan, who has recovered from Covid, named to cover the outside backs, along with newcomers Ross and Fakatava, the latter given the honour of likely playing his first Test on his home ground.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu, called into the squad during the week due to Whitelock's self-reported concussion, which he suffered in the first Test, has also been named on the bench after Tupou Vaa'i was ruled out with Covid.

“While I was delighted at how we performed and the leadership shown in the first Test match, we will need to really lift and improve in some key areas," Foster said. "We know the Irish will throw everything at us this week to keep the series alive.

“We’ve again had challenges this week, but we feel this team has laid a foundation to build on and is desperate to improve against a very determined Irish side.

“The backline remains unchanged with a plan to build on existing combinations from the previous week,” Foster said.

While this is the All Blacks eighth Test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, it will be Ireland’s first Test match at the venue.

A victory in Dunedin will seal the series for the All Blacks with one Test in Wellington remaining.

The All Blacks have won 40 out of 46 Test matches in Dunedin, with five losses, and one draw.

More to come.

The All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday July 9th (Kick off 7.05 PM NZT) The match day 23 with caps in brackets is:

1. George Bower (12)

2. Codie Taylor (67)

3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (45)

4. Brodie Retallick (93)

5. Scott Barrett (49)

6. Dalton Papalii (13)

7. Sam Cane (78) Captain

8. Ardie Savea (60)

9. Aaron Smith (103)

10. Beauden Barrett (102)

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (1)

12. Quinn Tupaea (8)

13. Rieko Ioane (48)

14. Sevu Reece (18)

15. Jordie Barrett (37)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (10)

17. Aidan Ross* (0)

18. Angus Ta’avao (21)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (41)

20. Pita Gus Sowakula (1)

21. Folau Fakatava* (0)

22. Richie Mo’unga (33)

23. Will Jordan (13)

* Denotes All Blacks debut