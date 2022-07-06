Auckland school shuts for the day after social media threat

Source: 1News

An Auckland high school is closed for the day after an anonymous threat was made to two people connected to the school.

Sacred Heart College, Auckland.

Sacred Heart College, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

In an email to parents, Sacred Heart College in Glen Innes said the threat was made through social media.

"The police have advised that, given the nature of the anonymous threat, we err on the side of caution and close the school for the day until their investigations are completed," the email said.

"If your son is already at school, please arrange for him to be collected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause you but the safety of students and staff is paramount."

The school said further information would be provided to parents.

1News has contacted the school and police.

