Suspect identified in July 4 parade shooting that killed 6

Police in the US state of Illinois are on the hunt for 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo, suspected of being involved in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade.

Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo. (Source: Supplied)

"We are considering him very dangerous," police said in their release.

Six people are dead and more than 24 were taken to hospital after the attack at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, a city on the outskirts of Chicago.

Many in the crowd took a moment to realise the horror unfolding - as slow moving police and fire trucks already had their sirens going as part of the parade. The noise masked the initial gunshots.

"I thought that it was the Navy that was saluting the flag with the rifles," said a witness, Alexander.

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park after a mass shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

"But then when I saw people running, I picked up my son and started running."

He made his son hide in a nearby rubbish dumpster, before going back to find the rest of his family.

Another woman said she heard the gunfire stop - only to start after the shooter had re-loaded.

Crimo is believed to be armed and dangerous. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI if you know his location. He may be traveling in a silver Honda Fit IL plate DM80653. pic.twitter.com/KqZ8fpLFqa — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) July 4, 2022

"People screaming and running. It was just really traumatising and scary," she said.

The emergency service crews taking part soon became the first responders on scene, as families fled to escape the shots - which police later said came from a nearby rooftop.

"A firearm has been found - but the gunman hasn't," said police commander Chris O'Neil

"The suspect is currently described as a male white, approximately 18 to 20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue T-shirt."

Police are still looking for the suspect, and are advising residents to stay home.

"Are events safe tonight? That's up to each individual community to assess on their own, make that determination," said Chris Covelli from the Major Crime Task Force, charged with finding the gunman.

President Biden has released a statement saying he and the first lady are "shocked by the senseless gun violence" perpetrated on Independence Day.

Congress recently passed its biggest set of gun reforms in decades - expanded background checks and providing state grants to allow "red-flag" laws.

"There is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he said.