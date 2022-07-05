Six people dead in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago

At least six people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard in a Chicago suburb (Source: Associated Press)

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10am Monday Chicago time (Tuesday morning NZT).

Highland Park Police said in a statement that six people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the six dead were among the 19 hospitalised.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.