Christchurch mosque attack heroes awarded for their bravery

Ordinary people who did extraordinary things on the day of the mosque shootings in Christchurch have been awarded for their acts of extreme bravery.

Four investiture ceremonies are being held in Christchurch this week with awards presented by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro.

The family of Dr Naeem Rashid stood with pride on Tuesday. Rashid collided with the gunman grabbing him and knocking him to the ground on March 15 2019.

He lost his own life helping seven others escape Al Noor Mosque.

His son, Abdeullah Naeem, said: “Today I feel New Zealand honoured my father and I know his actions were a reflection of who he was and I'm proud to say I'm his son, I'm honoured to be his son and I'm grateful New Zealand honoured his bravery that he showed."

Abdul Aziz is another person to be honoured, receiving the New Zealand Cross, the highest award for bravery.

Aziz ran after the gunman and threw an Eftpos machine in his direction.

"I wasn't scared or anything but I was worried about all of the brothers and sisters inside. I was more scared for them than for myself," he said.

Senior constables Scott Carmody and Jim Manning, who arrested the shooter as he sped to his next target, were also awarded for their exceptional bravery.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told 1News: "They're not the kind of characters who would call themselves heroes they're reluctant to be recognised they would say its what any cop would have done but we recognise the incredible courage they showed."

